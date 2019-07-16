Prime Day Strike: Amazon workers demand better working conditions

(NBC News) Amazon workers at a fulfillment center in Shakoppee, Minnesota participated in a six-hour walkout Monday in protest of unfit working conditions and low wages during the company’s biggest shopping event of the year.

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event in which consumers can snag Black Friday-like bargains on millions of items that will ship to their doors in two days or less.

Workers say the speedy shipping causes fulfillment centers to favor productivity over safety.

An Amazon spokesperson responded to the Minnesota strike, saying in a statement to NBC News that the company already offered what the strikers were demanding, including competitive pay and benefits.

“Safety is our top priority every day of the year, but especially during Prime Week with more people in the buildings,” the statement said. “We have a focus on ensuring area organization and readiness to contribute to our success in being safe. This is leading up to one of Amazon’s biggest days all year – from the fun and energy in our fulfillment centers – and you get to see first-hand how Amazon is delivering smiles.”

Amazon expects Prime Day deliveries to arrive on time, despite the protests.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2xOpzLE