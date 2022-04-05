(WWLP) – A federal judge has delayed the prison report date for the former Mayor of Fall River Massachusetts for the seventh time.

Former mayor Jasiel Correia was supposed to report to a federal medium-security prison in New Hampshire on Tuesday to start serving a six-year sentence.

A US District Court judge said postponing his report date to April 22 would give his attorneys enough time to appeal.

Correia was convicted last year of 21 counts of defrauding investors while developing a smartphone app and extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River.