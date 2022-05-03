BOSTON STATEHOUSE (WWLP) – A pro-choice rally took place outside of the Massachusetts State House Tuesday, following the leaked draft of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade.

Massachusetts lawmakers and pro-choice advocates wasted no time in taking a stance against the potential Supreme Court ruling. Their message today, abortion is still legal in Massachusetts.

The leaked draft decision determined that Roe V. Wade does not have grounds in the Constitution. This could potentially leave women in other parts of the country without access to abortion services.

However, in 2020, Massachusetts took steps to codified the right to abortion in the state. Congress woman of Massachusetts, Katherine Clark said, “Today, we are faced with the reality that women are going to be forced into pregnancy.”

Senate President, Karen Splika said, “That a women’s ability to control her reproductive future is fundamental to her freedom.”

Lawmakers passed the 2020 measure into law over a veto from Governor Baker, who at the time had reservations against the proposal.

Baker is currently in Washington, D.C., but he did tweet out that he was, “Proud that (Massachusetts) has and will always protect every woman’s right to choose what’s best for them.”

At the rally, pro-choice advocates did say that women have been calling from out-of-state to find abortion access in Massachusetts.