SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Loomis Village will host a panel of UMass Professors Tuesday to discuss challenges facing Asian American communities locally and nationally.

According to the organizers, the goal of the presentation is to understand the impact of White racism on Asian American lives and learn to become better allies. “By gaining a greater awareness of racism’s impact on the lives of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ Americans, we are in a better position to truly promote inclusion and social justice.”

As the pioneer provider of senior living in the Pioneer Valley, The Loomis Communities’ Resident Inclusion & Social Justice Committee will present a presentation and engage in a dialogue with attendees.

Loomis operates three non-profit facilities: Applewood in Amherst, Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing in Springfield, and Loomis Village in South Hadley.

The forum is to begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Loomis Village Auditorium.