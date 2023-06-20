(NewsNation) — “Substantial” progress is being made in the homicide investigation of Stephen Smith, according to attorney Eric Bland.

Smith’s death was ruled a hit-and-run after his body was found in the middle of a road in 2015, but the case is now being reinvestigated.

The investigation into Smith’s death was reopened in 2021, and it was ruled a homicide in March 2023. Investigators did not reveal the news about reopening Smith’s case until after the conclusion of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. There is no known evidence linking any Murdaugh family members to Smith’s death.

Eric Bland, the attorney for the family of Smith, also said that officials hint that grand jury is empaneled.

“I think the fact that they’ve convened the grand jury is very promising,” said criminal defense attorney Ken Belkin, who discussed the case Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “It means that someone in the prosecutor’s office has been presented with evidence that they think there’s probable cause to charge someone with a crime.”

It’s unclear what that crime is because grand jury proceedings are held in secrecy.

“Grand jury investigations needs to occur in secrecy, because they can get compromised. You’ve got five people that might have diverging interests. They might want to point the blame at each other,” Belkin explained.

“According to Chief Keel, they (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) have some individuals in mind who have some knowledge and responsibility, and they are issuing subpoenas and warrants,” Bland recently told The Hampton County Guardian, according to a Greenville News report.

Attorneys predict a public update on Smith’s case by Labor Day, according to Bland.

“I really do feel like by Labor Day, we should see some sign of movement and know some things publicly,” Bland added.