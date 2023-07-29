SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — On Saturday the Progressive Community Baptist Church in Springfield hosted their Harvest 5000 Homeless Picnic event. The Church served three-course-meals to local people in need at the picnic.

They also gave away some clothing and shoes, and provided their guests with community resources. According to the church the purpose of this event is to show love to those who are less fortunate.

Progressive Community Baptist Church Pastor Joe Long Jr. says it’s important that their local congregation be community-oriented, “We just want to let the community know, the homeless in particular, that we care and we are here for them, and this is a place that they can come and receive these resources.”

At the event there was also a Kids Corner and bounce house for children to have fun and play. The church also set up a tent for people who were seeking prayer.