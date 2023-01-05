CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Parents and guardians of children are invited to participate in a free virtual presentation about online safety for children.

The United States Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations are hosting the event on Wednesday, January 18th from 6:30 – 7:30 pm.

Entitled “Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online: A Project Safe Childhood Presentation for Parents,” the program will focus on identifying the dangers of the internet, including gaming and social media platforms that predators use to groom children with the intent of exploiting them sexually online or for an in person meeting, and cyberbullying.

Presenters will also discuss prevention efforts and ways to secure with parental controls, safe browser settings and internet filters.

The presentation is not for young children. For information on how to register contact Karen Legace: USAMA.PSCOutreach@usdoj.gov.