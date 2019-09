GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and state police are dealing with a propane truck rollover in Shelburne Falls.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the accident happened near 197 Zerah Fiske Road and has caused the Shelburne Fire Department to order a 1/2 mile evacuation in the area.

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services’ HazMat team and the Greenfield Fire Department are also sending crews to the rollover.

