BOSTON (WWLP) – The $15 minimum wage rate started on January 1st after taking more than five years to implement in the state. Now, advocates are looking to raise it again to keep up with rising costs.

In 2018, Governor Charlie Baker signed an omnibus “grand bargain” law, which increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Advocates are hoping the legislature will act again and raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour.

During a hearing held last week, advocates pointed to the cost of inflation and how it cost more than $18 in July to buy what $15 bought in June of 2018. However, not everyone is in favor of raising the minimum wage.

The legislation would raise the minimum wage incrementally. It would raise base pay by $1.25 annually until it reaches $20 in 2027. Tipped workers would also have their pay structure changed, by boosting that wage to $12 in the same year. Both hourly and tipped worker’s salaries would also increase automatically to keep up with inflation.

The legislation remains in committee.