Prosecutor asks high court to vacate drugs pleas of 64

BOSTON (AP) – Boston’s top prosecutor is asking the highest court in Massachusetts to vacate the pleas of 64 people who pleaded guilty to narcotics charges before the state’s scandal-plagued drug laboratory was able to test the substances.

The office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday the tests later showed the substances were not illegal drugs.

Misconduct by two chemists at the Hinton Lab in Boston from 2003 until 2012 led to the dismissal of tens of thousands of drug charges across the state. The district attorney says the 64 defendants engaged in plea bargaining without knowledge of evidence of their innocence or the lab misconduct.