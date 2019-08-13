Protecting your property from potentially harmful mosquitoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People often talk about protecting your body from mosquitoes, but you can’t forget about protecting your home.

22News spoke with a pest expert at American Pest Solutions in Springfield to get tips on protecting your property from potentially harmful insects.

Entomologist Bob Russell told 22News the mosquito type carrying EEE likes high concentrations of organic matter in water, such as rain gutters with leaves in them. He recommends removing any water that stands for more than a week to avoid it becoming a breeding site.

Russell said standing water is more likely to become a breading site in temperatures over 80 degrees.

You can also treat your yard with insecticides.

“Professionals can offer treatments that will last in your yard for up to 30 days and those have been very successful this year,” Russell told 22News.

Russell said he’s seen a growth in requests for yard treatment this year between people’s mosquito and tick concerns.

Another option people do is using bats houses to decrease mosquitoes around their property.

“A bat will eat, certain species will eat half its body weight in insects a day,” Russell said.

But Russell told 22News while that’s an option, it won’t help with EEE.

The type of mosquito carrying EEE is a yellow fever mosquito and it can travel up to a mile.

“These are day-time biters, they’re an aggressive biting mosquito,” Russell said.

He recommended that if you want to treat your home, leave it to the professionals.

“It’s important that you hire a professional company to apply insecticides on your home to manage the mosquito populations. It can make a big difference,” Russell said.