Protecting yourself from stinging insects

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Chances are you’ve probably been seeing bees out in your garden. But there are other stinging insects to be on the look out for.

“The main difference between bees and wasps is that physically bees are going to be furrier looking. They both have hairs on their bodies, bees have branched hairs which make them look really fuzzy. Also bees are herbivores so they’re going to feed on pollen as a protein source where as wasps which are going to feed on insects,” said Natasha Wright an entomologist at Braman Termite & Pest Elimination.

Hornets are capable of stinging multiple times and in general wasps and hornets tend to be more aggressive in defending their nests.

If you do find a nest in your yard you should be careful removing it.

“Wearing proper protective gear. Treating them at an appropriate time of day so treating them when they’re active is not a good time to treat. Early, early morning or late evening is when these things are going to be back in the colonies,” said Wright.

It’s also a good idea to call in a professional to take care of the nest so you don’t end up getting hurt.



And although they may look like bees, yellow jackets are actually wasps.