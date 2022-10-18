SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition will be protesting in front of Eversource’s headquarters Tuesday. The protesters are unhappy with the company’s proposal to cut down 370 acres of forest land in Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

Eversource wants to waive the required environmental impact report for the project, but protesters want state officials to demand it. They also oppose Eversource’s proposal for a new gas pipeline through Longmeadow and Springfield.