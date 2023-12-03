NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The war between Israel and Hamas continued this week after a temporary truce was cut short. However, the calls for a ceasefire continue to grow.

A rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was held on Sunday in Northampton. The rally was organized by the Western Mass Coalition for Palestine.

22News spoke with organizer Rachel Weber from Jewish Voices for Peace, a member organization of the coalition, “We’re calling on all of our politicians to be much more proactive about demanding a ceasefire. We have the power to do more than what we’re doing, and we’re here today demanding that our politicians do more. Our elected officials are accountable to us, and what we say is permanent ceasefire now.”

Next week, a 25 mile march in support of a ceasefire is also being organized and will go from Northampton to Springfield.