Protest in Northampton following the death of Daunte Wright

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadly police involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis earlier this week, led to a protest in Northampton on Saturday.

Protesters told 22News that they are tired and frustrated with acts of police brutality and that more needs to be done to stop them from happening again.

Protesters marched down Main Street to Northampton’s police station, demanding the defunding of police. Coming face to face with a line of officers, with a metal barricade separating them. Protestors chanting, “No cops. No KKK. No facist USA.”

After one protester pulls away another from the barricade. Speakers offer their own experiences. One of them a parent of four, saying this fight for equality has gone on for too long.

“The trauma of black and brown people lynched in the street is honestly something I can’t tolerate anymore,” they said.

Protestors told 22News, not only do they want to see change in Minneapolis and across the country, but also in western Massachusetts.

“I am frustrated with that we have money in Northampton to do those things but they won’t do them.”

The group, Northampton Abolish Now, is calling that 50 percent of the funds that go to the police department, be put towards other social programs. The group plans on hosting more events over the next week.