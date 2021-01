SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protestors gathered in St. Louis on Saturday to demand the resignation of Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

Demonstrators there believe Hawley helped fuel the riots at the nation’s Capitol last week.

The protest formed outside the old courthouse in town.

Hawley condemned the violence Wednesday but still objected to certifying the votes for President-Elect Joe Biden.

He was also caught saluting the mob on camera with a raised fist.