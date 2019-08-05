Protests continue as F-35 arrival nears

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – More than 100 people came out to the Burlington International Airport Sunday afternoon to protest the arrival of the F-35 fighter jets which are expected to come to Vermont next month.

Those in opposition say they’re concerned the basing of F-35s in Burlington will make the city a target for nuclear war.

Their demonstration included music and anti-nuclear messages. Other activists say they’re worried about the increased noise level in nearby communities.

“What the noise will do to our home and the community, how it will affect our home value and most importantly our family,” said Diana Arnell of Winooski. “Reading all of the reports about what noise can do to a developing brain is terrifying as a parent.”

Protestors say the goal is for state leaders to listen to their message and cancel the arrival of the jets.