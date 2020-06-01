Protests continue in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday in response to death of George Floyd

COLORADO SPRINGS — Protestors gathered for a second time in as many days Sunday morning in downtown Colorado Springs. The group said it was calling for justice after George Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer put a knee on his neck.

Warning: The following content may contain profanity.

12:30 a.m.

FOX21 News crews watched police handcuff at least two people. Protesters, running from officers, told our crews police deployed tear gas and fired rubber bullets. Others say officers used non-chemical smoke canisters. The group largely dispersed by close to 1 a.m.

10:30 p.m.

A CSPD officer read a statement from Chief of Police Vince Niski. A short time later, a lieutenant came over a loudspeaker, declared the gathering “an unlawful assembly” and ordered protesters to disperse. He repeated the order multiple times over several minutes.

No tear gas has been deployed.

Protesters are chanting “Take a knee and we will leave.”

9:30 p.m.

Protesters are chanting “George Floyd. Say his name.” and “I can’t breathe.” outside of the Police Operations Center. They’re kneeling in the street and asking for police to also “take a knee.”

FOX21’s drone captured video of the protests earlier Sunday afternoon.

8:30 p.m.

The group has moved toward the Pioneers Museum. They’re chanting “Whose streets? Our streets” and “I can’t breathe.”

Compared to this time last night I would say this is a rather calm protest. I haven’t seen any police interaction. #ColoradoSprings #GeorgeFloydProtests @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/rUutWp6YJU — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 1, 2020

7:30 p.m.

A few officers are talking with protesters outside the Police Operations Center. One officer gave about 15 protesters his business card and shook their hands. A protestor gave that officer flowers.

A line of officers was outside the Police Operations Center wearing helmets and holding riot shields.

The protesters are now moving north toward city hall.

This group of officers off near Rio Grande and Weber.

They haven't moved much. pic.twitter.com/GmYZ3YNQCx — Kate Singh (@SinghRing) June 1, 2020

7:00 p.m.

A new group of protesters has formed and is moving toward the Police Operations Center.

City crews are placing concrete barricades at the intersection of Weber Street and Rio Grande Street, just east of the police station.

The statue at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Platte Avenue has been tagged with “BLM” in large letters.

4:30 p.m.

The protest has moved to Acacia Park. The crowd stopped briefly to watch skateboarders in the bandshell. Around 5 p.m., organizers once again said the protest had concluded and asked people to gather again at 10 a.m. Monday.

The protest has moved up to Acacia park. Leaders had announced this protest is officially over. They stated they will be back tomorrow at 10 am in front of City Hall. Several dozen people are still here while others trickle out. @FOX21News #ColoradoSprings #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/L7UVRXSWhe — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) May 31, 2020

4 p.m.

Protestors are gathered on the steps of city hall as rain falls downtown. A man pulled up with a pickup truck and encouraged protesters to put their trash in the truck bed. Organizers also encouraged participants to pick up their trash, asking them to leave city hall better than they found it.

Organizers used a bullhorn to tell the crowd the protest had concluded for the day. They emphasized they are not part of the group that caused damage to city buildings after dark Saturday night. They said another protest will begin downtown at 10 a.m. Monday. Though organizers said the protest has concluded, other protestors expect people to stay downtown for a while longer.

One of the protesters just announced this protest is wrapping up for the day. But others expect people to stay out here for awhile longer. @FOX21News #ColoradoSprings #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/IHoajXmbHF — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) May 31, 2020

The protester who announced this protest was wrapping up, finished with a prayer. Many bowed their heads along with him. @FOX21News #ColoradoSprings #georgefloydprotest pic.twitter.com/oUGTeeP3Dm — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) May 31, 2020

3 p.m.

Protesters are helping keep crowds out of the street, letting cars through. Protesters are chanting “No KKK, no racist USA, no Trump.”

People leading the protest said they are done for the day but no one seems to be leaving. They also said they will be back out here tomorrow at 10 am at City Hall in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/7iFMX2Ouvn — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) May 31, 2020

2:30 p.m.

Peaceful protests continue in front of City Hall. People are carrying signs and chanting ““Who’s got my back?” “I got your back.”

Things are remaining peaceful here in front of City Hall. This is Charles Johnson. I spoke with him last night. He’s asking protesters to please remain peaceful today. He says people need to remember this is a community. @FOX21News #georgefloydprotest #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/p8IO8TTOKr — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) May 31, 2020

1 p.m.

Mayor John Suthers spoke with FOX21 News about the protests. Watch the interview here.

11:00 a.m.

Protesters are laying down in front of City Hall chanting, ‘I can’t breathe.’

10:40 a.m.

Protesters speak on the sidewalk. FOX21 crews report the crowd is growing and marching west on Bijou.

10:20 a.m.

Around 200 people gathered at Bijou and Wahsatch holding signs in a peaceful protest.

10:30 am Sunday

Unfortunately, later in the evening, a small group of people chose to exploit a man’s death as an opportunity to damage tax payer property. CSPD responded again with calm and professionalism and dispersed the group with minimal damage to property. — Colorado Springs Mayor's Office (@MayorofCOS) May 31, 2020

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on priority dispatch status as a result of planned protests expected today. The public is advised to contact 911 for emergencies only at this time. Police say for non-life threatening matters, please wait to make a report until normal operations resume.