Protests shut down Arkansas Walmarts

(KARK/NBC News) Four Arkansas Walmart stores shut down Sunday after dozens of protesters gathered at each location.

The protesters took over the parking lots as a way to fight racism at a different level.

“It only took one hundred of us to shut down Walmart, we can hurt them without destroying stuff,” one protester said.

A Walmart spokesperson sent a statement saying: “We’re monitoring this situation closely and will continue closing stores as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. We recognize the important role we play in the Little Rock community and plan to reopen stores at an appropriate time.”

