Providence man arraigned as fugitive, to be charged with kidnapping, mutilating body

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence man suspected in the kidnapping of a Boston woman has been arraigned as a fugitive in Delaware and will be officially charged in Rhode Island, according to court documents.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, will be charged with kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal, and mutilation of a dead body, according to court records.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office confirmed for Eyewitness News that it, along with the Providence Police Department, has filed a criminal complaint against Coleman.

He will eventually be brought back to Rhode Island to appear in court. However, according to the AG’s Office, it’s unknown when that will happen.

Coleman – a suspect in the kidnapping of Jassy Correia, 23 – was taken into custody Thursday during a traffic stop in Delaware . During the stop, a Delaware state trooper said he found the body of a dead woman in the trunk of Coleman’s vehicle.

While police have not identified the body as Correia, the woman’s brother told reporters in Boston that his sister was found dead in the trunk of the car.

Providence detectives Thursday spent much of the day investigating a condominium complex at 95 Chestnut St. in Providence. Police confirmed to Target 12 that the search was connected to Correia’s disappearance and said they found bleach inside a dumpster outside the building.

During a news conference Thursday evening, Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements said it’s being treated as a homicide investigation.

Sources tell Target 12 police have obtained surveillance video showing whom they believe to be the suspect carrying Correia into the Chestnut Street building. The video then shows the suspect leaving the apartment with two suitcases. Correia is not seen leaving the building and sources say she was not found inside the apartment.

Clements declined to comment on what was found inside Coleman’s unit or what the surveillance footage showed, saying only that the video was “very helpful.” He also noted that Coleman was not previously known to police.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call 911 immediately or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

