HANSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Providence was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated statutory rape of a child in Massachusetts.

According to Hanson Police, they were alerted to the existence of a video on social media, which appeared to show the suspect, later identified as Jared Soltys from Providence, interacting with a minor.

Officers charged Soltys with aggravated statutory rape of a child and procuring liquor to a person under 21.

Soltys is being held on $20,000 bail at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility.