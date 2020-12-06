PSJA North football team heads to the playoffs following Edinburg suspension

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — After an incident involving the attack of a referee by an Edinburg High School football player, the district has removed the entire football team from the playoffs.

Now, PSJA North is officially heading to the playoffs. Athletics coach Marcus Kaufmann said Edinburg’s decision to pull their team out has changed their process for the playoffs but says his team is giving it their all.

“we’re using it as a stepping stone trying to learn trying to use some more kids, trying to move them around, we’re still going to work to win the football game but we’re also going to work to get a bunch of work in to be able to get ready for next week’s ball game against Hanna,” said Kaufmann.

While PSJA North has gotten the opportunity to go to the playoffs, Edinburg High School players and parents protested the district’s decision to disqualify the team.

“You’re taking something away that they didn’t ask for this, they didn’t ask for this decision from the action of this student they didn’t ask for that,” said Denise Gonzales, an Edinburg High School parent.

Many of the student athletes gathered with posters as a plea to let them play, with parent’s saying it’s unfair for the seniors who had no part in the incident.

“We have a lot of seniors that have goals to move on to the next level and because of that they can’t showcase their capability in the playoffs,” said Frank Coronado, a concerned parent.

Coach Kaufmann said his student’s are getting ready for the playoffs and want to move forward from this incident.

In a statement UIL upheld the decision to suspend the team from the playoffs and said they would have removed the team even if the district decided not to do so.