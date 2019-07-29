Public health advisory for Pontoosuc Lake temporarily lifted

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The public health advisory on water activities in Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield has been temporarily lifted.

Pittsfield Public Health Director, Gina Armstrong, told 22News the advisory was lifted as a result of lab analysis determining low levels of cyanobacteria in the lake.

The advisory was originally issued on July 26, due to the state’s Department of Public Health identifying visual evidence of an algae bloom with the potential of cyanobacteria.

Armstong said, the new test results determine the levels of cyanobacteria fall well below the standard health-based threshold, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

But Armstrong told 22News that despite the low levels of cyanobacteria, conditions may further the growth of algae bloom.

“Because the visual presence of algae does not automatically correlate to the presence of harmful cyanobacteria, continuous testing is necessary to monitor water safety,” said Armstrong.

Lab testing and analysis will continue weekly, beginning Wednesday to monitor water safety.