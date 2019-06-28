Public hearing held to discuss proposed E-Bike ban on DCR trails

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation held a public hearing Thursday night to get input from bicyclists about a proposed ban on E-Bikes along DCR trails.

The hearing was held at Heritage State Park in Holyoke. Several bicycle enthusiasts were there to advocate for the use of E-Bikes.

An E-Bike looks just like any other bike, only it has a tiny motor that can assist the rider, but it doesn’t exceed potential human power output.

Kevin Murray of Leverett told 22News, “The motor gives a little boost, as if the motor is taking an invisible hand helping to turn the pedal just a little bit.”

John Ferrara of Northampton noted, “I’m really surprised to hear that, because I feel like these have brought a lot of joy to the town. Everybody is using them. They’re a lot of fun and everybody I’ve talked to is really liking them.”

DCR hasn’t said what prompted the proposal to ban E-Bikes on trails.

Many advocates pointed out Thursday that E-Bikes have allowed older riders to continue a hobby they otherwise wouldn’t be able to on a traditional mountain bike.