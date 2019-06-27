Public meeting held to discuss proposed South Hadley apartment complex

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley residents could soon see new housing in town.

A public meeting brought out dozens of South Hadley residents to the library Wednesday evening to discuss the proposal of a new apartment complex.

The proposed building location is for the site of the former Big Y at the Woodlawn Shopping Plaza on Newton Street.

But the town has received mixed reaction about the possibility of this new development going up.

South Hadley Plaza LLC Managing Partner Rocco Falcone told 22News, “The property has been traditionally a retail space. We’ve worked hard in finding additional retail tenants for the space without such luck. And the town had changed the zoning with an overlay district allowing a mixed use on the site.”

In a release previously sent to 22News, the proposed four-story building would consist of 72 mixed-income apartments. The space would also feature a laundry room and other space for resident activities.

Parking for 115 vehicles would also be provided.