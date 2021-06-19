Public performances return, including dance recitals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What a difference a year makes, as more COVID-19 restrictions keep dropping by the wayside. Permitting public performances such as today’s annual dance showcase featuring talented young people from the Pioneer Valley.

Parents watched proudly as their daughters performed for the first time at the Eastern States Exposition. These dancers are students at the Ohana school of performing arts in Chicopee. The recital coincides with the lifting of certain COVID-19 restrictions permitting the children to take part in this eagerly awaited performance.

Trish Kemp said, “After a long time not being able to perform, it is wonderful to see the kids excited, having a wonderful time. They’ve worked so hard with our other accomplishments.”

The Eastern States Coliseum has hosted a wide variety of events since it was built more than a century ago, but this was the first time it was the site of a western Massachusetts dance recital.