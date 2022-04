(WWLP) – Public Safety officials are urging extra caution near work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

From 2018 to 2021 there were 181 work zone crashes that resulted in death or serious injury in Massachusetts.

MassDOT is reminding drivers to adhere to the state’s “move over law” which requires drivers to slow down and move to the far lane as they approach any roadside work.

Failure to comply could result ion a fine of up to $100.