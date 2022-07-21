WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)– If you have students loans and have worked a government job or been employed by a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, or other not-for-profit organization, you may be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

The PSLF limited waiver is set to expire on October 31, 2022. Eligibility requirements include:

Federal Direct Loans — or can consolidate other types of federal student loans like FFEL or Perkins into a Direct Loan by October 31, and

Work history with qualifying public service employers.

Under the waiver borrowers may also receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF.

Get more information on the PSLF program at the Federal Student Aid website or contact your loan servicer directly. Applying for the program is free. If you’re contacted by a company that offers to help you sign up for a fee, it’s a scam. Report it to your loan service provider or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).