BOSTON (WWLP) – Two public transit advocacy coalitions will join with mayor Michelle Wu to call on lawmakers to make public transportation available and affordable to all.

The “Transit is Essential Coalition” and the Public Transit Public Good Coalitions, represent more than 70 labor and business groups.

They would like to see state lawmakers mandate and fund a low-income fare program for the MBTA and other transportation agencies around the state.

In western Massachusetts, Springfield city councilors are looking to use American Rescue Plan funds to make PVTA bus lines free for the next two years.