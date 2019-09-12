Publix bans open carry

(WFLA) – Publix customers who open carry may want to consider leaving their weapons at home.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer issued a statement requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it.

“Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores,” the statement reads.

The chain joins retailers including Walmart and Costco, that have asked shoppers not to openly carry firearms. Walmart recently made the request after a mass shooting attack in El Paso Texas in which seven people died.

