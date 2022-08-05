HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke kicked off a celebration of the city’s Puerto Rican culture and heritage.

The Fiestas Patronales goes from now until Sunday and is celebrated downtown at Open Square. It’s the first of its kind for the city.

Organizers call it the region’s largest Latino event in Western Massachusetts. It features everything from Latino food to music and will honor Mayor Joshua Garcia who is Holyoke’s first Latino mayor.

Holyoke has the largest Puerto Rican population per capita outside the island.