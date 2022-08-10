SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee will host its 2022 kickoff event Wednesday night to announce the 2022 parade honorees and featuring this year’s Grand Marshal, State Senator Adam Gomez.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance to help celebrate.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to join with the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee as we continue to celebrate Springfield’s vibrant and diverse community with the announcement of the Puerto Rican Parade. The Puerto Rican community have contributed so much to our Springfield, the Commonwealth and the Nation, especially in business, education, medical, public safety, public service and in the United States Armed Forces – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. My administration is proud to support and recognize the great contributions Puerto Ricans have made in the world.”

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, September 18th.