Puerto Rico protesters continue demand for governor’s resignation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After nearly one week of unrest in Puerto Rico, protesters are not backing down in their call for the governor to resign.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of San Juan demanding Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to step down.

The protest comes after several of his private chats containing derogatory and homophobic messages about rival politicians were made public.

The messages also included disparaging remarks about people who died during Hurricane Maria.

I spoke with State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, a native of the island about this controversy.

He said, “Folks have been dealing with the financial crisis but also with the rehabilitation of Puerto Rico during and after the hurricane. Right now he has lost full confidence of the people. the people have had a massive turnout asking him to resign and I think it’s the appropriate thing for him to do.”

Thursday night, the governor of Puerto Rico insists he is not stepping down, admitting his messages were “inappropriate,” but not illegal.