Puffer’s Pond in Amherst re-opened to swimming

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Just in time for what might be the hottest day so far this year, Puffer’s Pond in Amherst is re-opening to swimmers.

Swimming was restricted at the popular recreation area last week, after abnormally high levels of E.coli bacteria were detected in a water sample.

According to a posting on the Town of Amherst’s official Facebook page, however, new results have come back showing bacteria levels within the normal range. As a result, the beach re-opened to swimming at 7:00 Thursday morning.

The closure of swimming areas due to high bacteria readings is a fairly common occurrence in the summertime, especially following periods of heavy rain, which was the case last week.