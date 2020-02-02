Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring, here’s how accurate his forecasts are

Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. The handlers say the furry rodent has failed to see his shadow, meaning he’s “predicted” an early spring. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (WWLP) — It’s that time of year again — Groundhog Day. The day hundreds of thousands of people watch Punxsutawney Phil for his spring weather prognostication, waiting to hear whether we’re expecting six more weeks of winter or early spring. This year, it’s a no-brainer.

“For there is no shadow of me, spring, it will be early! It’s a certainty,” A.J. Dereume, one of Phil’s handlers, read.

Western Massachusetts has already been experiencing warmer-than-normal weather for weeks now, along with a major lack of snow. But while Phil might be accurate this year, in the past he hasn’t been the best.

Unfortunately, Punxsutawney Phil is not that great of a weather forecaster — surprise surprise. He’s only been accurate 39 percent of the time, and he’s a little biased too. He’s seen his shadow over 80 percent of the time. Sunday was the first time in history he didn’t see his shadow for two years in a row.

Groundhog Day originates back to the 1700s when Germans settled in Pensylvania, bringing the tradition of Candlemas Day. Legend says if the weather was nice and the sun came out that day, the second half of winter was likely to be bitterly cold and snowy. With the sun shining, any animal would cast a shadow on the ground, and therefore predict six more weeks of wintry weather, rather than an early spring.