PVTA being awarded $36.6M in CARES Act funding

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) - Matt Marenger, the owner of Mr. Bike Ski and Fitness shop, just wanted to help out some homeless friends of his. He posted on Facebook that he was starting a can drive, and in the first month they accumulated over 100,000 cans.

"I have some friends of mine who live in the woods in old train cars and stuff like that, and they need some help. Then I thought I could raise two or three hundred bucks and give these guys a few grocery gift cards or something," said Marenger. "So when it blew up I realized that it was going to be beyond my ability to disperse the funds, and it was getting so busy. We couldn't keep up. We were hauling out behind Mr. Bike to two truck and trailer fulls every single day for weeks on end."