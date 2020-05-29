PVTA being awarded $36.6M in CARES Act funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is set to announce $36.6 million dollars in federal funding for the PVTA Friday. The money is through the CARES Act, which was an emergency aid bill passed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congressman Neal will talk about the funding with PVTA Administrator Sandra Sheehan during a noontime event at Union Station.
Since pandemic’s effects began being felt in western Massachusetts, the PVTA has been providing service for essential trips only.