SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will be joining Congressman Richard Neal this afternoon to announce a multimillion-dollar federal grant for the PVTA.

Congressman Neal was able to secure $54 million dollars in federal grant funding to support the state’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

Mayor Sarno says, “with the PVTA servicing our Springfield community, I am pleased that this PVTA green initiative supports my administration’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan by utilizing green energy initiatives and programs to reduce our carbon footprint and enhance the infrastructure needed to maintain these new vehicles.” This initiative to go green will help reduce emissions by eliminating gasoline-powered buses and replacing them with electric buses.