MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A quarantined music and choir director was surprised with a ‘drive-by’ choir performance outside his house Thursday.
Kari Whatley, a local equine therapist, shared video of her father, Ralph Gudeman, being sung to by a group of choir singers from a distance.
Whatley said her father has been the music director at Christ United Methodist Church for over 20 years. He directs a large choir and they have all been supporting each other during this tough time. Ralph tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantining with his wife Dale for the past 14 days.
“Thankfully, he had a mild case and is doing well. The choir has not been able to meet since March and wanted to encourage them. They decided a surprise drive-by choir would be the best way to do that. They planned to social distance, picked their songs, and sang for them and also several other members of the church. I know that everyone coming together to sing and show how much they care was a big encouragement to them,” Whatley said.
LATEST STORIES
- Quarantined choir director surprised with ‘drive-by’ choir performance
- Could new 5G technology put America’s defense at risk?
- Person struck and killed by plane on Texas airport runway, officials say
- TSA to require face coverings for all employees at screening checkpoints soon
- Shelburne Police seeking identity of suspects who stole plants from Bridge of Flowers