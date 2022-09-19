(WWLP) – Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is underway, marking the culmination of a national mourning period for the people of the United Kingdom.

The queen’s coffin departed the Houses of Parliament moments ago, with the funeral scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. It’s expected that at least 2,000 people will be in attendance.

Following the funeral service, which is expected to conclude around 7:00 a.m. there will be a procession,

with the queen’s coffin then being transported to Windsor castle, and the final committal service will be held at St. George’s chapel.

At the end of that second ceremony, the Queen’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault beneath the chapel. The Queen’s funeral marks the first of a monarch at the Abbey since King George the second in 1760.

The Queen was married at Westminster in 1947 and held her coronation ceremony there in 1953.

NBC News is providing special, live coverage of funeral proceedings Monday morning until noon on 22news.

