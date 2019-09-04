Quincy woman pled guilty and sentenced for trafficking women in western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Quincy woman was sentenced to five years in prison, after pleading guilty to charges that she trafficked women for sex at illicit massage and bodywork establishments in Western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey, 53-year-old Feng Ling Liu pleaded guilty to the following:

Trafficking in Persons for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Transacting in Laundered Money (3 counts)

Deriving Support from Prostitution (3 counts)

Keeping a House of Ill Fame (3 counts).

“This illegal business model needs to be disrupted and we’ll continue to fight human trafficking in all its forms.” Attorney General Healey

Lui was arrested on December 2016 after a months-long investigation by multiple local and federal departments which led to her later indictment by a Statewide Grand Jury in February 2017 for these crimes.

During the investigation, police discovered Lui ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through illicit massage and bodyworks businesses that had been set up as fronts for human trafficking.

According to the office of the Attorney General, Liu trafficked women between New York and Hadley Massage Therapy in Hadley, Feng Health Center in East Longmeadow and Massage Body Work in Framingham.

Through those businesses, Lui provided sexual services for a fee between victims and sex buyers and used the money to keep the business running and for personal use.

She also recruited women, advertised sexual services online, set up appointments, and arranged transportation for the victims.

Lui has been sentenced to five years and one day in state prison.