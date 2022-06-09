(WWLP) – The House of Representatives passed the Protecting our Kids Act Wednesday night setting up continued debate on gun control laws in the coming days.

A new nationwide poll from Quinnipiac University on what the American people want for gun control laws is out Thursday.

According to the poll, 57 percent favor tighter gun laws in the U.S., an increase of 12 percent since November 2021.

While, 92 percent of gun owners support background checks, and 83 percent support red flag laws that allow police or family members to petition a court to take away guns from someone who may be at risk.

Finally, half of Americans support a nation-wide ban on the sale of assault weapons. When it comes to congress, both republicans and democrats received below 30-percent approval ratings on their action on guns.

More than half of respondents said they don’t expect lawmakers to make any meaningful changes.