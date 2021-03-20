Rachel’s Table Bountiful Bowls Fundraiser gets extra help from New England foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Bountiful Bowls Fundraiser.

This year, Arbella Insurance Foundation will match any donation up to $10,000.

Normally, a one-dollar donation supports four meals for families in need, but with Arbella stepping up, one dollar now provides up to eight meals.

Rachel’s Table Director Jodi Falk emphasized that because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the number of Pioneer Valley Families facing food insecurity has increased significantly.

The Bountiful Bowls fundraiser continues until the end of the month. To find out how you can make a donation, click here.