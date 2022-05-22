LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table is hosting its 6th biennial Outrun Hunger 5K race/walk and 1-mile fun walk.

The event is a fundraiser to support all Rachel’s Table initiatives that feed people in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Pre-pandemic levels of food insecurity in Massachusetts worsened between 2018 and 2020. According to Feeding America, the rate of food insecurity increased in Massachusetts by 59% during that period of time.

Childhood hunger in western MA increased during the height of the pandemic (2020):

Hampden County childhood hunger increased 56%

Hampshire County childhood hunger increased 86%

Franklin County childhood hunger increased 71%

As of March 2022, Massachusetts food insecurity was at double the pre-pandemic rate of 16.4%

In addition to the run/walk portion, the event will also feature information about food insecurity in our region.

The walk will start at 10 Sunday morning and will be hosted at Glenbrook middle school in Longmeadow. To sign up for the event, those interested click here.