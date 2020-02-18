Racing world takes to social media reacting to Ryan Newman crash at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP/AP) — Many took to social media Monday night reacting to Ryan Newman’s horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

NASCAR delivered the news nearly two hours after Newman was extricated from his car, saying he is in serious condition at nearby Halifax Medical Center. The wait for the update was excruciating for fellow NASCAR drivers and fans across auto racing who spent the time wondering how seriously he was hurt.

No official word yet. Please join us in sending prayers for @RyanJNewman, @roushfenway, the @FordPerformance family, and all of the larger @NASCAR family. These moments are never easy. #Daytona500 | #NASCAR — Roush Yates Engines (@roushyates) February 18, 2020

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

Prayers are all any of us have at this moment…together, pray for @RyanJNewman and his family — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) February 18, 2020

This shit is real. We’re all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewman be ok here. 🙏 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin just now, talking with us for SportsCenter: "The finish, the history, that's all great. One day it will all sink in. But right now all I'm thinking about is Ryan Newman." https://t.co/4BJL7b6Wuj — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 18, 2020

I don’t think I can properly put into context how violent the Ryan Newman crash was. Ambulance just left the track it appeared. #NASCAR #Daytona500 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

Please take a minute and pray for Ryan Newman. — Blake Koch (@BlakeKochRacing) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.