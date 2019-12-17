Racist graffiti sprayed on side of Westfield barber shop

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News followed up on a viewer complaint about disturbing graffiti in Westfield on Tuesday.

Jack Symmons, owner of Jack’s Barber Shop on Elm Street, said it was disturbing to find a racial slur and other graffiti on the side of his business. He told 22News it’s been there for about two weeks now.

“Some of the customers have commented on it,” Symmons said. “They feel the same way I do, that it’s sad, it’s a tragedy in this day and age that we still have things going on like that and tagging buildings like that with that kind of wording just isn’t good.”

Most importantly, he doesn’t want anyone to feel unwelcome by the sight of it.

“Us in the barbershop, we’re open to everybody and anybody who wants to come here and get a haircut and I hope that something like that wouldn’t deter anyone from coming in here,” Symmons said. “I just hope that whoever did it will take a lesson from this and say you know what I made a mistake and I’ll never do that again.”

Tom Keenan, son of the building owner, told 22News now that they’re aware of the graffiti, they plan to get rid of it shortly.