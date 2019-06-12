Racist receipt targets drive-thru customers

News

by: WTVA's Evan Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

(WTVA) An Ole Miss student ordered from Who Dat’s Drive Thru in Oxford, Mississippi on June 7 and received a receipt reading “Black b***es in a silver car”.

Alexia Washington came through the drive thru and noticed later noticed the phrase on the top of the receipt.

She reported it to the manager, who made the unidentified employee apologize for what he wrote.

Since then, Washington said the employee has been fired.

“If you create an environment where people feel comfortable to say things like that, to act in that manner, then you are enabling the problem,” Washington said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2MFxs0d

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Shred your documents

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick