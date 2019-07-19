1  of  2
Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to plastic threat

by: CNN

DC (CNN) — A recall of Ragu pasta sauces in the United States has been issued because of concern the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

According to the FDA, no consumers have made complaints or have been injured.

Consumers are being asked to look for the cap code on the yellow Ragu jar cap as well as the “best use by” dates.

The recalled sauces are listed on the FDA’s website.

Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.

