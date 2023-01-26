SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Railroad Hobby Show is offering two days of clinics ahead of their big show scheduled for this weekend at the Eastern States Exposition.

The clinics help anyone who wants to learn about model railroading, regardless of skill level. They are being held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 P.M. at the Sheraton at Monarch Place in Springfield on Thursday and Friday.

The Railroad Hobby Show is considered the largest show of its kind in North America. Real-life railroads and scale-model railroads will be on display, along with several hands-on clinics.

Visit on Saturday, January 28th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Better Living Center, Young & Stroh Building, Mallary Complex. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for kids 15 and under.