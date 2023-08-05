GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A railroad worker was killed on Friday morning in Great Barrington when he was struck by a track repair vehicle.

According to the Great Barrington Police Chief, it was just after 10 in the morning and the man was working in a remote area of the tracks when the accident occurred. He was flown by Life Flight to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The Great Barrington Fire Department, Sheffield Fire Department and Sheffield Police Department assisted in the rescue.

An investigation is ongoing and he has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.