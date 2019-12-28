Rain, freezing rain Sunday evening will lead to icing on roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Today is the pick of the weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday evening expect some big changes.

Widespread rain and freezing rain will quickly push in.

This will lead to a lot of icy spots on roads, and could lead to tree damage and power outages.

Rain and freezing rain continues overnight with lows in near 30.

Monday morning, we’re looking at freezing rain during the morning commute. So it will be another slick one. Expect delays.

Later in the morning, most of us will make the switch back to rain. Rain will continue nearly all day with highs in the upper 30s.

Another round of a wintry mix is ahead Monday evening into Tuesday.

By the time all is said and done, there could be a coating up to 2 inches of wet snow accumulation, on top of the likely icing.

A winter storm watch is already in effect for all of Western Massachusetts Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny

Highs: 42-46
Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear

Lows: 22-26
Winds: West, Light

SUNDAY: AM Sunshine, Increasing Clouds PM, Evening Rain/Freezing Rain

Highs: 38-42

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain/Freezing Rain

Lows: 28-32

